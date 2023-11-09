Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID upgrades your Mac setup at $120 all-time low (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $120 shipped. This is marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time to date, dropping from its usual $149 price tag in the process. On top of just being 20% off, it’s also the lowest price in months. We’ve only seen it drop this low one other time, and that was back in March earlier in the year. Since then, we last saw it on sale for $134. But now you can score an all-time low. We break down the full experience below the fold, detailing just what these Touch ID keyboards deliver.

If you’re not ready to rework your setup around a new M3 machine but do want to give your workstation a bit of an upgrade, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

Satechi’s Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard on the other hand arrives as a much more affordable solution to Apple’s in-house typing experience on sale above. While it ditches the unique Touch ID functionality, there’s a similar premium build centered around an aluminum frame. Not to mention even flashier inclusions like backlit keys and multi-device Bluetooth support. That makes the $70 price tag a bit more compelling for those who don’t want to go with an in-house solution from Apple.

All of this week’s other best deals are now live in our Apple guide.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

