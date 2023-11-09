CORSAIR’s DARKSTAR wireless gaming mouse receives second discount to new $130 low

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR DARKSTAR RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse for $129.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. Down from its $170 price tag, this mouse has only seen one previous discount since its release back in June. Today’s deal is a combined 28% markdown off the going rate, bringing costs down $4 under the current used pricing and landing as a new all-time low.
This wireless gaming mouse comes complete with sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth capabilities, with a 2,000Hz hyper-polling and an 80 hour lifespan on a single charge. It features an array of programmable buttons, including a scroll wheel tilt and six-button side cluster to reduce hand strains, all to ensure all your actions are a simple and comfortable click away. It also features CORSAIR iCUE software that enables dynamic seven-zone RGB lighting customization, DPI adjustments, button remapping, and more – all saved on up to five onboard profiles so you can take your custom mouse settings with you anywhere. Head below to read more.
As a cheaper alternative that is also still reliable, Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse for $68. It can communicate with your PC at up to 2,000Hz, while offering a 18,000 DPI optical sensor, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, eight fully programmable buttons with customizable macros and button remaps, and a nine-zone RGB backlighting.
And if you’re a fan of the Quartz Pink battlestation color scheme, check out this coverage of the Razer Quartz Pink Enki Gaming Chair, complete with a full-rundown of a discounted Quartz Pink gaming mouse, keyboard, and headset to round out the package.
DARKSTAR RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse features:
- Six-Button Side Cluster and Strain-Reducing Design: The six-button side cluster is configured in a unique, easy-toreach layout, with an ideally placed textured thumb grip so you can play longer while reducing hand strain.
- 15 Fully Programmable Buttons: An array of programmable buttons, including scroll wheel tilt, ensure all your crucial shots and spells, commands, and abilities are just a click away.
- Hyper-Fast Wireless: Transmit every click in time via sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or Bluetooth , with 2,000Hz hyper-polling.
- Customize your Play with iCUE: Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables dynamic seven-zone RGB lighting customiZation, DPI adjustments, button remapping, and more, all saved on up to five onboard profiles so you can take your custom mouse settings with you anywhere.
- CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26K DPI Optical Sensor: An astonishing native 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS, 50G CORSAIR MARKSMAN optical sensor captures even the most microscopic mouse movements, customisable in single DPI steps.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!