CORSAIR’s DARKSTAR wireless gaming mouse receives second discount to new $130 low

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR DARKSTAR RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse for $129.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. Down from its $170 price tag, this mouse has only seen one previous discount since its release back in June. Today’s deal is a combined 28% markdown off the going rate, bringing costs down $4 under the current used pricing and landing as a new all-time low.

This wireless gaming mouse comes complete with sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth capabilities, with a 2,000Hz hyper-polling and an 80 hour lifespan on a single charge. It features an array of programmable buttons, including a scroll wheel tilt and six-button side cluster to reduce hand strains, all to ensure all your actions are a simple and comfortable click away. It also features CORSAIR iCUE software that enables dynamic seven-zone RGB lighting customization, DPI adjustments, button remapping, and more – all saved on up to five onboard profiles so you can take your custom mouse settings with you anywhere. Head below to read more.

As a cheaper alternative that is also still reliable, Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse for $68. It can communicate with your PC at up to 2,000Hz, while offering a 18,000 DPI optical sensor, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, eight fully programmable buttons with customizable macros and button remaps, and a nine-zone RGB backlighting.

And if you’re a fan of the Quartz Pink battlestation color scheme, check out this coverage of the Razer Quartz Pink Enki Gaming Chair, complete with a full-rundown of a discounted Quartz Pink gaming mouse, keyboard, and headset to round out the package.

DARKSTAR RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Six-Button Side Cluster and Strain-Reducing Design : The six-button side cluster is configured in a unique, easy-toreach layout, with an ideally placed textured thumb grip so you can play longer while reducing hand strain.

: The six-button side cluster is configured in a unique, easy-toreach layout, with an ideally placed textured thumb grip so you can play longer while reducing hand strain. 15 Fully Programmable Buttons : An array of programmable buttons, including scroll wheel tilt, ensure all your crucial shots and spells, commands, and abilities are just a click away.

: An array of programmable buttons, including scroll wheel tilt, ensure all your crucial shots and spells, commands, and abilities are just a click away. Hyper-Fast Wireless : Transmit every click in time via sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or Bluetooth , with 2,000Hz hyper-polling.

: Transmit every click in time via sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or Bluetooth , with 2,000Hz hyper-polling. Customize your Play with iCUE : Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables dynamic seven-zone RGB lighting customiZation, DPI adjustments, button remapping, and more, all saved on up to five onboard profiles so you can take your custom mouse settings with you anywhere.

: Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables dynamic seven-zone RGB lighting customiZation, DPI adjustments, button remapping, and more, all saved on up to five onboard profiles so you can take your custom mouse settings with you anywhere. CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26K DPI Optical Sensor: An astonishing native 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS, 50G CORSAIR MARKSMAN optical sensor captures even the most microscopic mouse movements, customisable in single DPI steps.

