Razer’s quartz pink Enki gaming chair offers long-term gameplay session support for $410

Amazon is offering the Razer Quartz Pink Enki Gaming Chair for $410.42 shipped. Down from its $500 price tag, prices over the year have bounced between $400 and $470, with today’s deal landing as the third-lowest price we have tracked in 2023. It comes in $50 under the going used rate, and even beats out Razer’s own website where it still sits at its MSRP. You’d also be hard pressed to currently find it marked down as low, as most websites are either listed at much higher rates or no longer carry this particular color in new condition.

Designed to provide comfort for all-day gaming, with 110-degree shoulder arches and a 54-centimeter seat, you’ll also receive lumbar support to lessen fatigue while sitting. It provides an adjustable recline of up to 152 degrees, with a built-in reactive mechanism that reacts to your weight shifts. The plush fabrics and optimized cushion density reinforce Razer’s goals, supporting you through long-hours as the synthetic leather along the outer edges ensure a longer lifespan as it withstands the daily wear and tear.

If you’re looking to commit to the quartz pink color scheme for your battlestation, Amazon is also offering the Razer Quartz Pink Viper Ultralight Wired Gaming Mouse for $43. Weighing in at only 69g, this high precision and ambidextrously-designed mouse comes with a 16K DPI optical sensor and customizable Chroma RGB Color Profiles with 16.8 color combinations. You can also find the Razer Quartz Pink BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $140, with offers green mechanical switches paired with a transparent housing in order to display the true brilliance of Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting.

And to round out the Quartz Pink package, check out our past coverage of the Razer Quartz Pink Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset, equipped with a THX 7.1-channel surround sound, stream-responsive RGB lighting, cooling gel-infused cushions, and a noise-cancelling microphone.

Razer Quartz Pink Enki Gaming Chair features:

DESIGNED FOR ALL-DAY GAMING – 110-degree shoulder arches and wide 54-cm seat base ensure optimal weight distribution for long-lasting comfort during gaming marathons

– 110-degree shoulder arches and wide 54-cm seat base ensure optimal weight distribution for long-lasting comfort during gaming marathons BUILT-IN LUMBAR ARCH – Feel less fatigued over long periods with the lumbar curve that gently supports your lower back and encourages sitting in a neutral position

– Feel less fatigued over long periods with the lumbar curve that gently supports your lower back and encourages sitting in a neutral position OPTIMIZED CUSHION DENSITY – Unparalleled comfort with a softer seat base for a cushier feel and a firmer seat backing for solid support

– Unparalleled comfort with a softer seat base for a cushier feel and a firmer seat backing for solid support DUAL-TEXTURED, EC0-FRIENDLY SYNTHETIC LEATHER – Core areas of the chair are covered in a plush textured fabric for more refined comfort, while the outer edges are lined with smooth leather to better withstand daily wear and tear

– Core areas of the chair are covered in a plush textured fabric for more refined comfort, while the outer edges are lined with smooth leather to better withstand daily wear and tear REACTIVE SEAT TILE & 152-DEGREE RECLINE – Lean back effortlessly into the seat thanks to a reactive mechanism that reacts to your weight, and lay as far back as you want with an adjustable recline of up to 152 degrees

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!