Stay juiced up on-the-go with ESR’s 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank down at $24

ESR HaloLock 10,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its 10,000mAh MagSafe HaloLock Power Bank for $24.21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched late last year at $45 and more typically fetches $30 these days. Today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low and delivers the best price we can find. Concealing a 10,000mAh batter pack within a MagSafe power bank, it allows you to charge up your iPhone 12 through 15 on-the-go anywhere without an outlet. Not only does it feature pass-through charging, so you can juice up the power bank and the device it is attached to you at the same time, you can also leverage the USB-C port for wired charging as well. Head below for more details. 

If the MagSafe part of the equation isn’t overly important for you, stay charged up on-the-go for less with this 10,000mAh Anker model instead. By way of an on-page coupon, you can score this one for just over $15 Prime shipped right now. 

While the 10,000mAh model will run you more than either of the options above, the brand new UGREEN MagSafe power bank we featured yesterday is worth a closer look. This more powerful solution comes wrapped in a silicone case and you can now land some early launch deals on it starting from $32. Take a closer look right here

And then check out this ongoing offer on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers as well.

HaloLock 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank features:

Built-in magnets align your phone with the power bank to automatically enable MagSafe-style charging as soon you attach the power bank, for a faster, more convenient way to wirelessly charge. Large 10,000mAh battery capacity lets you charge your iPhone 13 1.6 times; choose from 7.5W wireless charging or 20W wired charging, for fast charging that won’t slow you down. Powerful magnets with 1,000 g of holding force ensure the power bank stays securely locked on your phone. 

