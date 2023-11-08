UGREEN’s new MagSafe power banks come wrapped in a more comfortable silicone casing

UGREEN today is launching a pair of new MagSafe power banks. Sporting streamlined builds, the big selling point this time around is a more comfortable design thanks to a silicone exterior that should actually help these be more enjoyable to use while refueling your iPhone 15. Now available for purchase, there’s a pair of launch discounts attached.

UGREEN is launching its second-ever set of MagSafe power banks today. Joining the higher-end solution with a built-in kickstand, there’s now two different capacities that largely share the same design and feature set. The way the company is hoping to stand out from the myriad of other models on the market is with a more comfortable design, which UGREEN can thank a silicone exterior for.

Most other MagSafe batteries out there are wrapped in a hardshell plastic finish. Hell, even Apple’s $99 solution took that approach. UGREEN is trying to do things differently by applying a softer exterior to its pair of new releases. Each one come covered in a “soft and skin-friendly” silicone that makes your iPhone 15 more comfortable to actually hold while it has the power bank magnetized onto the back.

Otherwise, you’re looking at pretty typical builds for a MagSafe power bank. There are both 5,000 and 10,000mAh models, both of which can dish out 7.5W speeds to your iPhone 15 from its MagSafe-compatible mount. There’s also a 15W USB-C port for topping off other devices or just refilling its internal battery.

Today’s new debuts from UGREEN are hardly the most affordable on the market, though. Anker’s latest releases take on much lower price tags, albeit without the same higher-end designs. The company has both 5,000mAh and larger 10,000mAh options, both of which offer a no frills solution to refueling your iPhone via MagSafe at $26 and $38 respectively.

To at least help make the new UGREEN MagSafe power banks more compelling, the company has a pair of launch discounts live on both capacities. Now live via Amazon, you’ll be able to drop the usual $40 MSRP of the 5,000mAh model down to $31.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. The same 20% in savings also apply to the 10,000mAh model, which is sitting at $47.99 following a discount from $60.

