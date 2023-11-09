eufy HomeVac H11 cordless handheld vacuum offers 5,500Pa suction for new $40 low (33% off)

Amazon is offering the eufy HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $39.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Down from its $60 price tag, this vacuum has only seen one major discount this year, outside of the short-lived summer and fall Prime Day events. Today’s deal is a combined 33% markdown off the going rate, coming in $6 under the current used pricing, and landing as a new all-time low. It even beats out eufy’s own website, where it is still listed at its MSRP.

This handheld vacuum weighs only 1.2 pounds at a similar size to a standard bottle of wine, making it as easy to operate and store as it effortless in its cleaning capabilities. It offers 5,500Pa of suction, and comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your furniture or even the tights spaces in your home. It comes with a USB charger that can be used anywhere, and even has a washable high efficiency filter.

Amazon is also offering a 39% discount on the eufy HomeVac H30 Mate Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $110, down from $180. Coming in with a similar lightweight design at a slightly heavier 1.78 pounds, this vacuum provides 16,000Pa of suction power with an array of accessories to help you reach all those nooks and crannies where yours or your pet’s hair might get into. It also features an Eco and a Max mode for extra power when debris stubbornly clings to surfaces around your home.

And be sure to check out the deal going on for the eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum Self-Empty Station, which delivers 8,000Pa of twin-turbine suction power, and comes equipped with a patented detangling roller brush, iPath laser navigation, and a 2.5L antibacterial dustbin that it can empty itself into, storing up to 60 days of debris.

HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum features:

Lightweight and Compact : Completely cordless, weighing just 1.2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple.

: Completely cordless, weighing just 1.2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple. Dust Devouring Suction : With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up every spec in seconds when everyday mess is made.

: With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up every spec in seconds when everyday mess is made. Every Nook and Cranny Covered : Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture.

: Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture. Micro USB Connectivity for Convenient Charging : Simply use a USB charger anywhere in your home and charge with ease.

: Simply use a USB charger anywhere in your home and charge with ease. What’s in the box: eufy HomeVac H11 2-in-1 Crevice Tool USB to Micro-USB cable Worry-free 24-month warranty；Note: Cleaning Performance may be impacted if filters are not cleaned regularly to clear out debris.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!