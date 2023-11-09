Govee Assistant/Alexa RGBWW smart light bulb 2-packs drop 40% to $15.50 (Under $8/bulb)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack of Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs for $15.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $26, today’s deal knocks 40% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. At under $8 per bulb here, this deal undercuts the fall Prime Day offer by nearly $6 for one of the lowest we have tracked since they launched on Amazon in early August. And as of right now, if you add a pair of 2-packs to your cart at the discounted rate, an extra 5% will get knocked off your total automatically at checkout – this option undercuts the current $45 deal on the 4-pack. Head below for more details.

While Matter smart home gear is all the rage right now, and for good reason, folks firmly planted in the Google Assistant and/or Alexa smart home space can save some cash with today’s deal – you’ll be hard-pressed to find Matter bulbs at under $8 apiece from a trusted brand. Today’s discounted Govee bulbs will deliver all of the usual smart features, including smartphone and voice control support, scheduling, timers, and RGBWW action that delivers millions of colors as well as warm white lighting.

And for all of your indoor or outdoor holiday lighting, you’ll want to head right over to the rare deals we are featuring on the Philips Hue Festavia smart Christmas lights. Now seeing the very first Amazon price drops on new sets, you can bring some intelligent lighting home for he holidays starting from $187 shipped right now. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Govee Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs features:

Higher Brightness: With over 1000 lumens (120V), these smart bulbs can brighten large space for your home. Get high brightness (75W Equivalent) and vibrant colors(CRI90+) while saving more on your energy bill.

Millions of Color Options: Select from 16 million colors and 1-100% dimmable brightness to make your space feel more vibrant with 1000 high lumens. There are also tunable 2700k-6500k warm white to cool daylight options for reading or relaxing.

Light It Your Way: With Govee Home App, you can access up to 54 scene modes for your Wi-Fi light bulbs. Music Mode lets your lights sync to the music. You can also use the timer schedule of Sunrise & Sunset to fit in with your daily routine.

Easy Smart Control: With a more stable connection on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can control the smart bulbs remotely using Govee Home App or voice control your smart bulbs via Alexa or Google Assistant.

