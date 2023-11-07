Philips Hue Festavia smart Christmas lights see first Amazon discounts from $187 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Philips Hue Festavia Christmas lights. We have seen some refurbished discounts live already, but if you’ve been holding out on a new condition set – your chance to save has finally arrived. Two different lengths are on sale, with the 65-foot smart string lights at $186.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is 15% off the usual $220 price tag and a new all-time low. The savings also carry over to the 130-foot lights at $305.99, down from $360. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Back in September, Philips Hue relaunched its smart Christmas lights after what can only be described as a soft launch in the year prior. The first thing I did was go order a pair, and I have been loving the new additions to my smart lighting setup for the past few weeks. But as for how that experience actually stacks up, the new Philips Hue Festavia lights arrive with the usual Bluetooth or Zigbee connectivity. There’s also a redesigned build that ensures these are ready to handle decking both the indoor and outdoor halls, too.

On top of just being able to have Siri change the color of the lights, there are also smart animation modes that add twinkling effects across the 250 bulbs for bringing some festive flair to your smart home.

Philips Hue hasn’t been the only brand this year to offer its first-ever smart Christmas lights, with two other options also hitting the scene. Both Govee and Nanoleaf have come out with their own takes on the festive string lights, offer more affordable price tags or even Matter support to contrast the feature set outlined above.

More on the Philips Hue Festavia lights:

Festavia string lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside your home or outside all year round. And because it’s Low-volt compatible, you can connect it to the same power supply unit as your other outdoor lights. Once you’ve set your scene, make it unique! Use the Linear style for a gradient of color in a single line, Scattered for a random arrangement of color, or Mirrored to mirror the colors from the middle of the string.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!