Joseph Joseph’s Elevate 5-piece steel knife carousel cuts costs to new all-time low of $136

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Elevate 5-Piece Steel Knives Carousel Set for $135.99 shipped. Down from a $170 price tag, this knife set has kept consistent pricing between its MSRP and a $150 low for the year. Today’s deal amounts to a 20% markdown off the going rate, falling farther than before to a new all-time low. Arriving with a sleek cylindrical knife block that is fingerprint-proof coated and features a non-slip base, this 5-piece Japanese stainless steel knife set offers ergonomic and reliable designs for your kitchen arsenal. Each knife has a weighted handle with integrated tool rests to prevent the blades from touching any surface upon being placed down, and magnetic knife slots in the rotating block ensure a firm hold once they are placed back into their slots.

If you’re not a fan of the all-metal design of the above knife set, Amazon is also offering the Joseph Joseph Elevate Kitchen Knives 5-Piece Bamboo Set for $112. Featuring the same stainless steel knives as the set above, the main difference here is the bamboo knife block’s slim and square design, with similar magnetic slots and a non-slip base. If you’re just looking for the cheapest option for these Japanese knives, there is also the Joseph Joseph Elevate Knives Store 5-Piece Set for $48, which comes with an in-drawer tray with color-coded dots and non-slip feet for a neater, out-of-sight storage option.

And for those of you who enjoy a good cup of coffee around the clock or while you’re preparing breakfast in the mornings, check out our recent coverage of the Cuisinart Center Coffee Maker, which offers compatibility with any brand of single-cup coffee pods, an optional reusable filter cup so you can use your own coffee, as well as a slew of other convenient features to cover all your caffeine-fixing needs. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best discounts on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools, and much more.

Elevate 5-Piece Steel Knives Carousel Set features:

Elevate technology designed to improve hygiene and reduce mess

Weighted handles and integrated tool rests prevent blades from touching the work surface when placed down

Japanese stainless-steel blades with ergonomic steel handles

Rotating stainless-steel knife block with easy-access, magnetic knife slots

Knife block features fingerprint-proof coating and non-slip base

