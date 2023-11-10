Enjoy the ergonomic benefits of Geminos’s stacked dual 24-inch monitors for $700

There’s no denying the benefits of having dual monitors in one’s setup. A second monitor works wonders for productivity both in the office and in the classroom. And for gaming, an additional monitor is essential for streaming on Twitch or other social media channels.

Whether you’re looking to add a second monitor to your current setup or you want to upgrade, the Geminos Stacked Dual 24″ Screen Monitor fits the bill for quality and performance. It’s available for $699.99 (reg. $799) at 9to5Toys Specials.

For all of the benefits of a traditional second monitor, most of them aren’t the best ergonomic fit. That’s where Geminos differs from the rest. Instead of the traditional stacking of two monitors aside from one another, these two 24-inch monitors stack on top of each other, creating a seamless line of vision between you and the screens.

Unlike most other dual monitors, this duo is infinitely adjustable, as the top monitor slides up and down. The bottom monitor pivots to create a bent appearance. As a result, there’s no strain on your neck muscles as you view the screens.

Each screen features 1080p resolution with a brightness of 250 nits. The LED is backlit and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The eye-pleasing display carries a color gamut of 97% SRGB with 6-bit color depth and a viewing angle of 89 degrees.

While the displays hold their own, this powerful dual-monitor setup works exceptionally well with other devices in your tech ecosystem, thanks to its port compatibility. With purchase, you’ll receive two HDMI cables, two USB-C cables, and a USB-A/C cable. The USB-C port allows for passthrough charging for any laptop you own.

Additional features include an HD webcam along with a pair of powerful speakers.

While Geminios is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux computers, it can also be used with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

With many professionals and students working and studying from home these days, having a comfortable environment from which to do so has never been more critical. Treat yourself to the Geminos Stacked Dual 24″ Screen Monitor today for $699.99 (reg. $799).

