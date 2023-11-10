Microsoft’s originally $250 dual display Audio Dock with noise cancelling mic now $35

Today at Woot we are tracking a notable price drop on the Microsoft Audio Dock – an all-in-one speaker of sorts with HDMI display and USB-C connectivity alongside power passthrough action. This one launched at $250 in late 2022 and is now available for a limited time at $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). It more typically carries a regular price of $69 these days and is currently fetching $56 at Amazon – today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked. This unique speaker hub has never dropped below the current price you’ll find at Amazon right now as well. Head below for more details.

The Microsoft Audio Dock is loaded with speakers, microphones, display ports, and more. It features Omnisonic speakers including a 15-watt woofer and 5-watt tweeters alongside dual forward-facing, noise-reducing microphones with a Certified for Microsoft Teams seal of approval – “exceptional voice capture and reduced background sound.” From there, you’ll find four ports to expand your setup with HDMI, a pair of USB-C jacks, and USB-A as well as power passthrough charging to keep your connected devices juiced up. Onboard mute and volume controls are at the ready as well.

If a more traditional speaker will hit the spot for you, the much more fun Anker Soundcore Glow Mini is worth a look. This brand new release just hit earlier this week, complete with lighting effects, an entirely new design, and all of the usual Bluetooth audio streaming action. All of the details you need are waiting in our launch coverage right here.

