Anker’s Soundcore Glow Mini speaker doubles down on lighting effects with more vibrant design

Anker is out with a new and even more vibrant portable speaker today. The new Soundcore Glow Mini debuts as the latest generation of the brand’s speaker with built-in lighting, taking that flare to the next level with an even more novel design.

Anker’s new Soundcore Glow Mini is back and has an entirely new design. Lighting is still of course the signature feature this time around, just as you’d expect from that Glow naming scheme. But now it is leaning into the ambient lighting tech even more thanks to a new build that really emphasizes that this is more than just a speaker.

Now there’s a more rounded off design than before, trading in the previous cylindrical form-factor for a more squat and spherical build. The bottom section houses most of the speaker tech, at least visually, which then swaps over to the translucent top half to allow all the light to shine through. There’s a carrying strap on the side, too.

Of course, the Soundcore Glow Mini is still very much a speaker. It sports the same 360-degree sound that many of Anker’s offering do, with many of the other same frills like customizable EQ settings and PartyCast 2.0 for pairing up to 100 speakers together for synchronized sound. This model in particular sports a single, full-range 8W speaker on the inside that is backed by a passive radiator that helps enhance the bass.

The handheld form-factor sports 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, which includes some more casual usage of the onboard lighting. And even with the illumination effects built in, that isn’t stopping Anker from still delivering an IP67 water-resistance rating.

The new Anker Soundcore Glow Mini speaker is now available for purchase at Amazon. It debuts with a $39.99 price tag, which actually isn’t anymore expensive than the previous iteration – even with the new design and added lighting effects.

