Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives at early Black Friday price of $900 (Save $300)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for what should be its Black Friday price. The early savings now clock in at $899.99 shipped for the unlocked 256GB model. This is $300 off the usual $1,200 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s an extra $50 below the fall Prime Day mention, too. Delivering Samsung’s most capable non-folding smartphone, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash, especially with today’s savings, in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

All of the early Black Friday deals are going live in our Android guide this week. The savings also continue over to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, as all-time lows return starting at $800 ahead of the holiday shopping season. There’s $200 in savings attached, as well as the more unique flip phone design compared to the flagship S23 Ultra above.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera — the highest camera resolution on a phone; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Ultra always does the moment justice.

