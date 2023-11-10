Track Segway’s Ninebot Max G2 electric scooter with Apple Find My at $900 (Save $400)

Best Buy is now offering one of the first price cuts to date on the new Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter. It now drops down to $899.99 shipped, also finding itself matched direct from Segway. The savings drop from $1,300 in either case, knocking $400 off the going rate in order to mark the second-best price yet. It’s an extra $100 below our previous mention from September and the lowest since the launch discount back in May. Head below for a closer look.

Serving as a successor to the original Max scooter, Segway’s new offering comes equipped with some notable improvements. This time around there’s now an increased 22 MPH top speed, adding a little extra oomph to its predecessor’s 18 MPH speeds. You can also expect to travel further on a single charge thanks to a 43-mile range that’s close to twice the distance as before.

Otherwise, you’re looking at a fairly standard form-factor from Segway. The Max G2 packs a folding design that allows it to stow away in smaller package, or at least be transported around indoors with some added convenience. It comes bundled with a new 3A fast charger in the box that leads to faster refuels for its 1,000W motor. Segway also packs in some newer smart features, like Apple Find My support for some added peace of mind.

Segway Ninebot Max G2 electric scooter features:

The successor to the best-selling Max G30P, the Segway-Ninebot Max G2 electric kick scooter offers performance, thrill, and sustainability with 4 riding modes. The battery’s IPX7 rating means puddles are no match for the Max G2. Use the Apple Find My network to track and locate the Max G2 quickly. Dual suspension, self-sealing tires, traction control, and a smart battery management system make the Max G2 safe and rider-focused.

