Vitamix early Black Friday deals: Up to $125 off pro-grade blenders starting from $125 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsVitamixBlack Friday 2023
$125 off From $125
VitamVitamix Explorian Blender Prime Dayix Black Friday sale - Explorian Blender

Vitamix has now launched its early Black Friday sale. The brand is well-known for making some of the most robust and pro-grade blenders out there, whether you’re a typical home cook or an aspiring professional looking for a solution that will last for years. The holiday deals are live directly from Vitamix as well as on Amazon starting from $125 shipped. You’re looking at up to $125 in savings here on both its entry-level variants and the higher-end options as well as its hand immersion blender with up to 10-year warranties attached. Many of the deals are matching our Prime Day mentions with others slightly undercutting those offers. You’ll find the deals waiting right here and here with some top picks down below the fold. 

Vitamix early Black Friday holiday deals:

The go swing by our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen and cooking gear including Ninja’s latest Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle as well as early doorbuster pricing delivering 55% in savings on this 7-qt. Gourmia air fryer at just $35. The latter of which is typically closer to $79 and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked for a limited time. 

Vitamix Explorian E310 features:

  • Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
  • The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet
  • Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What’s in the Box: motor base, 48 oz. container, mini-tamper, cookbook

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Vitamix Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bose ANC Headphones 700 hit one of the best prices yet ...
Amazon Nintendo Switch gear deals up to 50% off: Cases ...
Sony’s compact ANC LinkBuds S with 26-hour batter...
TravisMathew Early Black Friday Sale takes 50-60% off h...
mophie’s 2023 model 20,000mAh USB-C XL power bank...
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives at early Black...
Kingston’s 9to5 favorite 1,000MB/s DataTraveler M...
Lenovo’s Tab Extreme with floating hinge design s...
Load more...
Show More Comments