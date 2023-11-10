Vitamix early Black Friday deals: Up to $125 off pro-grade blenders starting from $125 shipped

Vitamix has now launched its early Black Friday sale. The brand is well-known for making some of the most robust and pro-grade blenders out there, whether you’re a typical home cook or an aspiring professional looking for a solution that will last for years. The holiday deals are live directly from Vitamix as well as on Amazon starting from $125 shipped. You’re looking at up to $125 in savings here on both its entry-level variants and the higher-end options as well as its hand immersion blender with up to 10-year warranties attached. Many of the deals are matching our Prime Day mentions with others slightly undercutting those offers. You’ll find the deals waiting right here and here with some top picks down below the fold.

Vitamix early Black Friday holiday deals:

The go swing by our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen and cooking gear including Ninja’s latest Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle as well as early doorbuster pricing delivering 55% in savings on this 7-qt. Gourmia air fryer at just $35. The latter of which is typically closer to $79 and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked for a limited time.

Vitamix Explorian E310 features:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.

The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet

Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What’s in the Box: motor base, 48 oz. container, mini-tamper, cookbook

