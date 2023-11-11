Wake up to a new De’Longhi espresso machine at up to $300 off, deals from $120 via Amazon

Amazon has now launched a new wide-ranging De’Longhi espresso machine sale with deals starting from $120 shipped. You’re looking at up to $300 in savings across a range of models from its more entry-level ECP3420 Bar Pump variant with the manual frother right up to its higher-end Dinamica setup with the brand’s LatteCrema System and more. These deals come on the heels of the now live Vitamix pre-Black Friday event and a host of Ninja offers you’ll find in our home goods hub to kick off the early holiday savings. Head below for some top picks from the sale event.

De’Longhi espresso machine deals:

Browse through the rest of the new De’Longhi espresso machine deals on this landing page and then swing by our home goods hub for more.

De’Longhi Dedica Arte Espresso Machine features:

De’Longhi Dedica Arte Espresso Machine is the gateway to exceptional flavor, controlled by you. Our slimmest machine yet makes a statement atop your counter – even in the most compact kitchen. The easy-to-use My LatteArt steam wand is a powerful, commercial-style wand that lets you create picture-perfect latte art. This machine includes a professional tamper and a large filter basket that accommodates up to 18g of ground coffee. It gives you the power to brew authentic barista-quality beverages just like your favorite coffeehouse.

