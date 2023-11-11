Apple’s official iPhone 15 clear MagSafe cases fall to new lows at $40 or less (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering the first chances to save on Apple’s new iPhone 15 series Clear Cases. These MagSafe covers normally sell for $49 each, but now clipping the on-page coupon will mean you can drop pricing down to as low as $38.24 shipped. All four styles of the latest covers are now getting in on the savings too, with the highest prices clocking in at $40.37. Each of the offers are down to new all-time lows, saving you right around 20% across the board. We break down the deals and what to expect below the fold.

iPhone 15 Clear cases on sale:

Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, these iPhone 15 cases let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

iPhone 15 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 15 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

