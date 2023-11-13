Apply for 1,000 jobs at the same time with LazyApply for $50 (Reg. $149)

Finding a good job can be an exhausting and time-consuming process nowadays. To save you energy, LazyApply uses AI technology to fill out up to 150 job applications a day on your behalf. Right now, you can get a lifetime license for only $49.97 (Reg. $149) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The odds are pretty stacked against job hunters nowadays. Thanks to application tracking software, 75 percent of résumés never reach a hiring manager. And even if your submission is part of the chosen few, only about five applicants out of every 250 will actually earn an interview.

As a result, job hunters often have to submit applications for hundreds of positions before they land a role. It can really wear you down.

You can think of LazyApply as your personal job hunting assistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars on the Chrome Web Store, this powerful extension harnesses scripts and AI technology to automate much of the application process.

To get started, you can use the built-in tools to build a résumé. Then, you can use LazyApply’s search feature to find relevant job ads on LinkedIn and Indeed. The app has filters to help you pinpoint the perfect roles.

Once you’re happy with the selection, you hit Start Applying — and LazyApply does the rest. The extension harnesses AI technology (GPT) to fill out job applications automatically, using the information in your résumé. The advanced scripts are designed to ensure you never get blocked.

Basic membership also includes access to analytics, CV improvement tips, and one weekly consultation with a recruitment expert.

Order by midnight on 11/9 to get lifetime access to LazyApply for $49.97, normally priced at $149.

