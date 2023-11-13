JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth Speaker keeps the party going for 15 hours at $230 (Reg. $380)

Amazon is offering the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $229.99 shipped. Down from its $380 price tag, it has received seven previous discounts, most of which fell to the same $280 rate, with one falling further to a $250 low. Today’s deal takes these price cuts further, coming in as a 39% markdown off the going rate, landing $20 above the current used pricing, $50 under our previous mention, and marking a return to the all-time low from December of last year.

Four drivers and two JBL bass radiators come together to deliver dynamic and immersive audio complemented by a deep bass so you can enjoy your favorite tunes wherever you go. It even comes with a carrying strap that snaps right onto the speaker to ensure easier portability. You’ll be able to wirelessly stream your music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device, and its 15 hour battery makes sure the party never dies prematurely. Thanks to a IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you can take it with you with zero concerns – regardless of the season, regardless of the weather. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a bigger speaker for bigger jams, Amazon is also offering a 30% discount on the JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $349.95 shipped, down from $500. Its 3-way speakers deliver higher sensitivity, sharper clarity, and lower distortion for that monstrous bass and rich audio everyone craves. The battery can sustain your party for up to 24 hours before needing to charge, and also features a dustproof and waterproof body. It even lets you crank up the fun with PartyBoost, which allows you to pair two or more JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo supremacy.

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the iconic JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, currently on sale for $120. Equipped with an optimized excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual-JBL-bass radiators, its long-lasting battery gives you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a built-in power bank that lets you charge while keeping the party going.

JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

POWERFUL JBL ORIGINAL PRO SOUND: Four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators effortlessly deliver dynamic, immersive sound with deep bass and plenty of detail. You’ll get lost in the music wherever you are.

PORTABLE DESIGN: The included carrying strap with built-in bottle opener makes it easy to bring your speaker wherever you go.

15 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: The fun doesn’t have to stop. Packed with an incredible 15 hours of battery life, JBL Xtreme 3 lets you party all day and into the night.

WIRELESS BLUETOOTH STREAMING: Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

P67 WATERPROOF AND DUSTPROOF: To the pool. To the park. In the shower. JBL Xtreme 3 is fully waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

