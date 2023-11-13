Logitech’s Blue Blackout Spark SL XLR condenser mic streams into 2023 low of $128

Amazon is offering the Logitech Blue Blackout Spark SL XLR Condenser Microphone for $127.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from a $200 price tag, this mic has stayed above $150 for most of the year, with only one previous discount dropping costs $11 lower. Today’s deal beats all of them, amounting to a 36% markdown off the going rate, matching the current used pricing, and marking the lowest price of 2023.

The Blue Blackout Spark delivers the company’s legendary broadcast vocal and music sound quality with “a professional depth and clarity.” Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or podcasting, this mic’s large-diaphragm cardioid capsule ensures accurate sound, while the 100Hz high-pass filter and -20dB pad reduces rumbling and distortion from all around you. It easily integrates with USB audio interfaces and mixers thanks to its XLR connection, and its Class-A JFET rating ensures studio-quality sound and rich harmonics. Head below to read more.

And if you’re also looking to buy a new audio interface, Amazon is offering a 27% discount on the popular and reliable Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface for $101.95 shipped, down from $140. We did track it earlier in the year at both $100 and once at a $91 low. This interface connects directly to your PC’s DAW, offering a pair of inputs – one for a microphone, one for an instrument – with low-noise outputs for your speakers, a headphone output with volume control, support for up to 24-bit/192kHz resolutions, and a switchable air mode to add extra clarity to your acoustic instruments.

If you’re more streaming-focused, check out our coverage of the Logitech Blue Yeticaster Pro Broadcast Bundle, which is currently $10 under our previous mention for $130. This bundle includes three key items that can take your streaming to the next level: a Yeti USB microphone, a Compass premium boom arm, and a Radius III custom shockmount.

Blackout Spark SL XLR Condenser Microphone features:

Custom Blue condenser capsule: The Blackout Spark SL professional condenser microphone delivers Blue’s legendary broadcast vocal and music sound quality with depth and clarity

Detailed, transparent sound: This broadcast microphone excels in focused, transparent sound with superb detail to elevate your podcasts, gaming streams, YouTube videos, Zoom calls and more

XLR connection: Easy integration with computer USB audio interfaces and mixers

High-pass filter: 100Hz high-pass filter and -20dB pad bring professional versatility to your projects, increasing clarity and reducing rumble and distortion from your room, desk or studio

Precise cardioid pattern: This streaming microphone for gaming, podcasting and more features a large-diaphragm cardioid capsule, ensuring accurate sound for recording and streaming

Class-A JFET electronics: Provides studio quality sound with rich harmonic audio

