Logitech’s Blue Yeticaster Pro broadcast bundle upgrades streams for all-time low of $141

Amazon is offering the Logitech Blue Yeticaster Pro Broadcast Bundle for $140.80 shipped. Down from its regular $200 price tag, we haven’t seen any discounts for this bundle on Amazon over the last three months, with the previous one dropping to $170 back in June. It has also been seen more recently on other retailer sites dropping to $180. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, beating out Logitech’s own website by $39 and landing as a new all-time low. You can learn more from our in-depth launch coverage here.

This bundle includes three key items that can take your streaming to the next level: a Yeti USB microphone, a Compass premium boom arm, and a Radius III custom shockmount. The Yeti USB condenser mic comes as a versatile device to cover all your recording needs with four distinct pickup patterns: cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo.

It features onboard audio controls to keep settings how you need them in the moment, while also utilizing Blue VO!CE software for crystal clear vocals that can be enhanced with voice effects, advanced modulation, and HD audio samples. The boom arm comes with a built-in cable management system that will save you from cluttered wires and desk space, while the vintage-style shockmount keeps the mic isolated from noise, shock, and ambient vibrations.

You can also further upgrade your streaming setup with the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam, with the 2017 version being offered for $130 and the 2022 version at a slightly higher $154. With four times the resolution of a typical HD webcam, it offers a 5x HD zoom, three field-of-view presets, and utilizes Logitech RightLight 3 to keep you in the best light regardless of low-light or backlight conditions.

And for those of you who prefer upping your professionality with tailored script before going live, check out the all new Elgato All-In-One Creator’s Teleprompter, which attaches to your camera or webcam to better connect you with your audience and keep you from just ranting at your monitor.

Blue Yeticaster Pro Broadcast Bundle features:

Yeti USB Microphone – Record and stream with unparalleled sound quality direct to your computer with the world’s #1 USB microphone

– Record and stream with unparalleled sound quality direct to your computer with the world’s #1 USB microphone Compass Broadcast Boom Arm – Premium internal spring design with built-in cable management for game streaming, podcasting, voice-over and more

– Premium internal spring design with built-in cable management for game streaming, podcasting, voice-over and more Radius III Custom Shockmount – Vintage-style suspension mount designed to isolate Yeti from noise, shock and ambient vibration

Legendary Blue Broadcast Sound – Makes the professional difference for recording, streaming and building your audience

– Makes the professional difference for recording, streaming and building your audience Blue VO!CE software: Elevate your streamings and recordings with clear broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced voice effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples

Onboard audio controls: Studio controls for headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute and mic gain put you in charge of the recording process, simply plug ‘n play via the included USB cable

