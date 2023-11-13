Logitech’s G Litra Beam LED key light upgrades your Twitch stream at $85 (Second-best)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
$15 off $85

Amazon is offering the Logitech G Litra Beam Premium LED Gaming Key Light for $84.99 shipped. Down from a $100 price tag, this light has only received one previous discount back in April, with today’s deal coming in as a $15 markdown and marking a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Upgrade your streams with this light that delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with “cinematic color accuracy for a natural, radiant pro-level look.” Its slim design allows you to shape and direct the light with its three-way adjustable stand for customization that elevates your game-streaming to a new level. You’ll also be able to customize and save presets for easy access to your best looks using the on-board controls, USB, or Bluetooth via the G HUB desktop app.

And if you still need to upgrade your other equipment for your streams, Amazon is also offering the Logitech Blue Yeticaster Pro Broadcast Bundle for $130. This bundle includes three key items that can take your streaming to the next level: a Yeti USB microphone, a Compass premium boom arm, and a Radius III custom shockmount. The Yeti USB condenser mic comes as a versatile device to cover all your recording needs with four distinct pickup patterns: cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo.

And if you’re also considering a new monitor – especially as a gaming streamer, check out our recent coverage of the ViewSonic ELITE 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor, which comes equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, PureXP motion blur reduction, a 150Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time so that you can enjoy higher image quality and faster performance giving you a leg-up on the competition.

G Litra Beam Premium LED Gaming Key Light features:

  • The ultimate desktop fit: The slim, elegant design goes where other lights can’t, making it easy to achieve professional lighting effects in your gaming space
  • Capture your best performance: brightness and color temperature settings (2700K–6500K) let you adjust the light precisely to your liking
  • Quick access to your favorite settings: Customize and save presets for easy access to your best looks using the on-board controls, USB or Bluetooth with the G HUB desktop app
  • Play all day: Litra Beam has cleared the strictest UL testing guidelines so you can game and stream safely all day long
  • Find new angles: The Litra Beam USB desk light features a 3-way adjustable stand and 3 mount points on the light for endless positioning flexibility during gameplay

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Logitech

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Sony’s SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker offers ...
Early Black Friday Amazon Fire TV displays: 2-Series re...
Samsung’s official Slim S Pen case for Galaxy Z F...
What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023? Here...
Today’s best Android app deals: Codex of Victory,...
ZAGG takes 25% off MagSafe chargers, power banks, and m...
Score a lifetime AdGuard subscription for just $13 (Reg...
Save up to $600 on BowFlex early Black Friday deals thr...
Load more...
Show More Comments