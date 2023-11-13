Logitech’s G Litra Beam LED key light upgrades your Twitch stream at $85 (Second-best)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G Litra Beam Premium LED Gaming Key Light for $84.99 shipped. Down from a $100 price tag, this light has only received one previous discount back in April, with today’s deal coming in as a $15 markdown and marking a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Upgrade your streams with this light that delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with “cinematic color accuracy for a natural, radiant pro-level look.” Its slim design allows you to shape and direct the light with its three-way adjustable stand for customization that elevates your game-streaming to a new level. You’ll also be able to customize and save presets for easy access to your best looks using the on-board controls, USB, or Bluetooth via the G HUB desktop app.

And if you still need to upgrade your other equipment for your streams, Amazon is also offering the Logitech Blue Yeticaster Pro Broadcast Bundle for $130. This bundle includes three key items that can take your streaming to the next level: a Yeti USB microphone, a Compass premium boom arm, and a Radius III custom shockmount. The Yeti USB condenser mic comes as a versatile device to cover all your recording needs with four distinct pickup patterns: cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo.

And if you’re also considering a new monitor – especially as a gaming streamer, check out our recent coverage of the ViewSonic ELITE 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor, which comes equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, PureXP motion blur reduction, a 150Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time so that you can enjoy higher image quality and faster performance giving you a leg-up on the competition.

G Litra Beam Premium LED Gaming Key Light features:

The ultimate desktop fit: The slim, elegant design goes where other lights can’t, making it easy to achieve professional lighting effects in your gaming space

Capture your best performance: brightness and color temperature settings (2700K–6500K) let you adjust the light precisely to your liking

Quick access to your favorite settings: Customize and save presets for easy access to your best looks using the on-board controls, USB or Bluetooth with the G HUB desktop app

Play all day: Litra Beam has cleared the strictest UL testing guidelines so you can game and stream safely all day long

Find new angles: The Litra Beam USB desk light features a 3-way adjustable stand and 3 mount points on the light for endless positioning flexibility during gameplay

