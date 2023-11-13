Save $300 on ViewSonic’s ELITE 32-inch 4K UHD 150Hz gaming monitor at new $600 low

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic ELITE 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $900, this monitor has coaxed along at its MSRP for the majority of the year, receiving only two major discounts that took off more than just a few dollars at a time. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate, landing $25 above the current used pricing, and marking a new all-time low.

Upgrade your gameplay with this 32-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS gaming monitor, which boasts brighter and more vibrant images thanks to its 400-nits and thin bezels. Its 10-bit color depth delivers vibrant colors in tandem with VESA DisplayHDR 600 for in-game detail enhancement. Also equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, PureXP motion blur reduction, a 150Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and a HDMI 2.1 connection, you’ll enjoy higher image quality and faster performance giving you a leg-up on the competition.

Amazon is also currently offering the LG 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ IPS Monitor with Ergo Stand for $950. Designed with a C-clamp and grommet attached to the swivel arm that is used to mount it to your existing desk, it offers a 3840 x 1600 resolution with a refresh rate up to 60Hz, and comes equipped with DCI-P3 95% color gamut, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, built-in speakers, and USB-C connectivity.

And be sure to check out our coverage of LG’s all new LG UltraGear 45-inch QHD curved gaming monitors with 5120×1440 resolution on 1500R curved VA panels. You can also head on over to our Best PC Gaming Deals hub for more of the best prices on any and all battlestation equipment.

ELITE 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor features:

ELITE GAMING: 32 Inch 4K UHD (3840x2160p) IPS gaming monitor with 400-nits and thin bezels

MAXIMIZED GAMEPLAY: 150Hz (overclocked from 144Hz) refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time for ultimate gaming experience

ULTRA-SMOOTH GAMING: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology enables fluid and tear-free gameplay

PureXP MOTION BLUR REDUCTION: Backlight strobing technology delivers ultra-smooth graphics and clear visuals

VIBRANT COLORS: 10-bit color depth to deliver precise images and VESA DisplayHDR 600 in-game detail enhancement

