Roku’s early Black Friday deals drop 4K Streaming Stick to $30 (Reg. $50), more from $25

Amazon is offering early Black Friday deals on the Roku Portable 4K Streaming Stick for $29.98 shipped, with more deals on similar devices starting from $25. Down from its $50 price tag, this device has stayed above $35 for most of the year, with one previous discount bringing it a few dollars below that limit. Today’s deal drops costs a little further, amounting to a 40% markdown off the going rate. It comes in $5 under the current used pricing and $5 above the all-time low from November 2022, landing as the lowest price of 2023.

This portable streaming stick plugs right into your TV with simple setup, giving you fast, smooth 4K TV in any room with a strong Wi-Fi connection thanks to the combined Dolby Vision and HDR10. You’ll be able to enjoy all your favorite streaming channels and apps like Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more. You won’t have to worry about juggling remotes either, as everything can be controlled from this device with the one Roku remote, which also offers voice search and control functions as well. It also comes compatible with your favorite voice assistant, giving you hands-free control via Siri, Alexa, and Google.

If you’re looking for a more permanent Roku device, Amazon is also offering the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Device for $24.98, with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Offering many of the same features as the portable stick above, one key difference here is the inclusion of over 350 free live TV channels.

And if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater equipment, check out our past coverage of the Sony HT-S40R 5.1-ch Home Theater Soundbar System that is still available for $249. This 600W home theater system will let you feel every note and hear every whisper thanks to its 5.1-ch surround sound. The included rear speakers ensure every inch of your room is covered, while the subwoofer provides that deep bass you crave.

Roku Portable 4K Streaming Stick features:

Super-fast startup: Stream your favorite channels like Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more in a snap

Voice search & control: Quickly search, play entertainment, and control your streaming device with the voice remote

Breathtaking picture: Stream in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 plus with sharp resolution and vivid color

Watch what you love: Stream a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV including 350+ free live TV channels

Works with popular voice assistants: Enjoy easy voice control with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google

