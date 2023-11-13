Samsung’s official Slim S Pen case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 on sale from $78 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new and official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen. And by rare, we mean the second-ever discount. Right now, all three colors of the recent release are now starting at $77.77 shipped. Each one drops from the usual $100 price tag, delivering upwards of 22% in savings – though the lowest you’ll save is $17. Each offer is at the second-best price too, landing at within $4 of all-time low launch discounts. We previously noted just how far these cases went to fix the S Pen storage on the new Z Fold 5, and we break that down further below the jump.

These official Samsung Z Fold 5 cases outfit your Galaxy handset with an eco-conscious silicone exterior made of 15% post-consumer recycled material that adds a bit of extra grip and protection to your foldable. But the real reason you’re going to want the case is that each one has a built-in S Pen slot, allowing you to more reliably carry around your stylus. There are three fun colors available, including Icy Blue, Sand, and Graphite, each of which pairs with an S Pen in a complementing color.

Tons of early Black Friday deals are beginning to go live across a collection of other Android tablets and smartphones. We’ve already been hard at work making sure that all of the savings are rounded up ahead of time, and we’ll be continuing to document all of the price cuts in our Android guide.

Samsung Slim S Pen Case features:

The Slim S Pen Case features a built-in S Pen slot that allows you to carry your pen while maintaining your phone’s slim profile. With vibrant color options, the phone case is a stylish solution to store your S Pen without adding extra bulk. The case also contains eco-conscious material — providing protection with a purpose. The new, built-in S Pen is ready to use at the push of a button, so you can quickly write and sketch with amazing precision; When it’s time to store it just slide it back into place with a click

