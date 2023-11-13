Save $120 on Greenworks’ 80V 21-inch cordless electric mower at new all-time low of $430

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $429.99 shipped, just in time for those off-season price cuts. Down from its regular $550 price tag, this mower has only received one previous discount this year to a $465 low. Today’s deal falls further, amounting to a 22% markdown off the going rate, and coming in as the second discount of 2023 and a new all-time low for this particular model.

With a 80V brushless motor and a 5.0Ah battery, this lawn mower offers up to 60 minutes of runtime and is able to fully recharge in up to two hours. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a seven-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1-3/8 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

If you’re hoping for a bundle opportunity, say no more – Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Axial Leaf Blower Combo for $550, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Powered by two 2.0Ah batteries, the mower offers the same features as the above model, albeit with a slightly lesser battery capacity, and also comes with a blower that offers 500CFM of power, and a 70-minute runtime on a single 2.0Ah battery.

You can also learn about Greenworks’ winter equipment by checking out our past coverage of the 80V 12-inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel, currently at a lower rate of $330 since our last mention only a week ago. Featuring a lightweight and ergonomic design, this snow shovel can clear a 12-inch wide path up to six inches in depth.

Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features:

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: The Greenworks 21-inch lawn mower packs a punch with its 80Volt brushless motor, ensuring efficient and reliable cutting power for your lawn.

VERSATILE 3-IN-1 SYSTEM: This mower offers a 3-in-1 system, allowing you to choose between mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge, giving you the flexibility to customize your lawn care routine.

EASY ADJUSTMENTS: With a 7-position height adjustment feature, you can easily set the cutting height according to your preference, ensuring a perfectly manicured lawn every time.

CONVENIENT FEATURES: The mower is equipped with a push handle, making it easy to maneuver across your yard. It also comes with an impressive 5Ah battery and a 4A charger, ensuring you have enough power to get the job done.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!