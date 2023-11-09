This Greenworks 80V electric snow shovel clears 12-inch path 6 inches deep for $367 (Reg. $480)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 12-inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel for $367.05 shipped. Down from its $480 price tag, this snow shovel has only seen two previous discounts this year. Today’s deal is a 24% markdown off the going rate, returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Greenwork’s own website where it is discounted to $440.

With winter fast approaching, don’t be caught off guard by unexpected snowfall with this electric snow shovel that comes with an 80V brushless electric motor to clear a path through all that fresh powder. Featuring a lightweight and ergonomic design that makes it easier and more comfortable to use – even when it’s howling cold out – this snow shovel can clear a 12-inch wide path up to six inches in depth. And don’t worry about making mistakes once your fingers start going stiff and cold, as it’s designed with a lock-out button to prevent accidental starting.

Amazon is also currently offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $280. Equipped with a digitally-controlled brushless motor, this snow blower clears a wider 16-inch path up to 8 inches in depth, projecting the snow through its 180-degree rotating chute up to 20 feet away. You’ll also find the much larger 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower on Amazon for $350, giving you a 20-inch path up to 10 inches in depth. And if you are just looking for the cheapest snow-clearing option, you can also consider the corded 20-inch snow blower for $200.

To finish up fall lawn care or to get a head start on spring, check out the bundle combos that regularly see discounts, like the 40V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Blower Bundle. The mower has a runtime of up to 60 minutes on a single charge and offers a 5-position cutting height adjustment that ranges between 1-1/4 inches to 3-3/8 inches. The blower offers a 135 CFM, with a variable speed dial allowing it to reach wind speeds up to 150 MPH.

80V 12-inch Brushless Electric Snow Shovel features:

GreenWorks lightweight and powerfull snow shovels help you easily move snow out of your way.

12 inch shoveling width and power to throw snow out of your way.

Best for snow depth up to 6″

For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.

