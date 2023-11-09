This Greenworks 80V electric snow shovel clears 12-inch path 6 inches deep for $367 (Reg. $480)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 12-inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel for $367.05 shipped. Down from its $480 price tag, this snow shovel has only seen two previous discounts this year. Today’s deal is a 24% markdown off the going rate, returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Greenwork’s own website where it is discounted to $440.
With winter fast approaching, don’t be caught off guard by unexpected snowfall with this electric snow shovel that comes with an 80V brushless electric motor to clear a path through all that fresh powder. Featuring a lightweight and ergonomic design that makes it easier and more comfortable to use – even when it’s howling cold out – this snow shovel can clear a 12-inch wide path up to six inches in depth. And don’t worry about making mistakes once your fingers start going stiff and cold, as it’s designed with a lock-out button to prevent accidental starting.
Amazon is also currently offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $280. Equipped with a digitally-controlled brushless motor, this snow blower clears a wider 16-inch path up to 8 inches in depth, projecting the snow through its 180-degree rotating chute up to 20 feet away. You’ll also find the much larger 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower on Amazon for $350, giving you a 20-inch path up to 10 inches in depth. And if you are just looking for the cheapest snow-clearing option, you can also consider the corded 20-inch snow blower for $200.
To finish up fall lawn care or to get a head start on spring, check out the bundle combos that regularly see discounts, like the 40V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Blower Bundle. The mower has a runtime of up to 60 minutes on a single charge and offers a 5-position cutting height adjustment that ranges between 1-1/4 inches to 3-3/8 inches. The blower offers a 135 CFM, with a variable speed dial allowing it to reach wind speeds up to 150 MPH.
80V 12-inch Brushless Electric Snow Shovel features:
- GreenWorks lightweight and powerfull snow shovels help you easily move snow out of your way.
- 12 inch shoveling width and power to throw snow out of your way.
- Best for snow depth up to 6″
- For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!