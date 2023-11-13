Sony’s SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker offers multi-point Bluetooth for return $98 low

Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker for $98 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $150, this speaker regularly receives discounts every one to two months, most of which fall to the same recurring low. Today’s deal is a continuation of this trend, coming in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, and marking a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Crafted from premium materials to be both comfortable and lightweight, this full-range speaker unit provides you with high-quality sound on a personal level. Equipped with USB-C charging, this personal speaker gives you up to 20 hours of battery life while being able to simultaneously connect to multiple devices all at once. It features a waterproof design with an upward-facing speaker, a microphone, and integrated mute button for easy use during work calls and multi-tasking moments.

If you’re looking for a neckband speaker more tailored for your home theater system, Amazon is also offering the Sony SRS-NS7 Neckband Bluetooth Speaker for $198, down from $300. Sporting the same neckband design as the above model, albeit with wider speaker units, this device wirelessly connects to your TV via Bluetooth for more personalized surround sound audio. It offers a 12-hour battery lifespan as well as a built-in microphone for hands-free communication.

And if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater system itself, check out our past coverage of the Sony HT-S40R 5.1-ch Home Theater Soundbar System that is still available for $249. This 600W home theater system will let you feel every note and hear every whisper thanks to its 5.1-ch surround sound. The included rear speakers ensure every inch of your room is covered, while the subwoofer provides that deep bass you crave.

SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker features:

Packed with technology to work from home with dedicated mute, volume, and power buttons.Waterproof : Yes

Crafted from premium materials to be comfortable and lightweight, Full-range speaker unit provides high-quality personal sound

Excellent sound quality from a full range upward-facing speaker unit

Speak and be heard with Precise Voice Pickup Technology

Integrated mute button for ease of use during work calls

Up to 20 hours of battery life with USB-C quick charging

Connect to multiple devices at once with multi-point connection

