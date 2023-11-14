Cotopaxi Past Season Sale: Up to 60% off packs, apparel, fleece, more

Cotopaxi, fan-favorite outdoor apparel maker, is having a Past Season Sale where you can snag up to 60% off on some of the best gear just in time for holiday shopping. The sale includes hooded down jackets, down vests, backpacks, half-zips, hats, t-shirts, and more – there is truly something for everyone here with Cotopaxi’s signature design and large selection of colorways. Our favorite pieces from the Past Season Sale are the Fuego Hooded Down Jacket for $135.90, the Capa Insulated Jacket for $99.90, and the Teca Fleece Full-Zip Jacket for $54.50. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about Cotopaxi’s massive Past Season Sale.

The Fuego Hooded Down Jacket is 51% off its original price, coming in at $135.90 for both the men’s and the women’s styles. This is a year-round jacket perfect for layering, made out of responsibly sourced down and a nylon shell. The Fuego Hooded Down Jacket features water-resistant fabric, a scuba hood for a secure fit, an interior stash pocket, and zippered hand pockets. Next up is the Capa Insulated Jacket for men at $99.90, marked down 54% off the original price of $215. Available in six colorways, the Capa Insulated Jacket for men is a versatile piece created to keep you feeling warm and dry, no matter the weather. Featuring 100% recycled synthetic insulation, you can easily pack this coat up for your next adventure. Lastly, we love the Teca Fleece Full-Zip Jacket for $54.50, or 50% off its original price styled for both men and women. The Teca Fleece can act as a layering piece or as a standalone and is made from recycled fleece and repurposed polyester that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

Other favorites from Cotopaxi’s Past Season sale include:

Women:

Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker – $39.50 , reg. $80

, reg. $80 Amado Fleece Pullover – $36.90 , reg. $75

, reg. $75 Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket – $54.50 , reg. $110

, reg. $110 Do Good Pullover Hoodie – $34.50, reg. $70

Men:

Cielo Rain Jacket – $72.50 , reg. $145

, reg. $145 Salto Ripstop Pant – $39.50 , reg. $80

, reg. $80 Otero Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket – $74.90 , reg. $150

, reg. $150 Abrazo Fleece Jogger – $59.50, reg. $120

More on the Fuego Hooded Down Jacket:

The Fuego is our quintessential insulation layer. Made with responsibly sourced 800-fill down and a DWR-finished ripstop nylon shell, this lightweight insulated jacket is one we turn to year-round, from summer camping to winter wandering. And we made the shell water-resistant to keep you warm in wet conditions.

