StandBy never looked so good on Courant’s Mag:2 chargers from $85 (Reg. $100), more

If you’re in the market for a StandBy charger that’s a bit more elegant than all of the white plastic stands out there, then Courant’s Mag:2 is the perfect solution. It’s on sale at Amazon right now from $84.99 shipped for the linen model in several styles. This is $15 off the usual $100 price tag for the first time in months, and the second-best price to date at within $5 of the all-time low. There’s also the elevated leather stylings, which clock in at $119.99 each on Amazon. This is down from $150 and matching the second-best discount we’ve seen at $30 off. You’re also looking at a price that comes within $5 of the all-time low. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, which offers a closer look at what to expect from the novel design.

Packed into the 2-in-1 charging stand design, the Courant Mag:2 stands out from just about every other model on the market. It’s the perfect nightstand upgrade for someone who doesn’t want a charger that screams techy, backing the either linen or leather builds with a 7.5W MagSafe charger for iPhone 15. Resting below is a secondary pad with a minimalist wireframe build, there’s also a 5W Qi charger for powering up AirPods and the like.

There are also some other Courant chargers getting in on the savings. These take on a more versatile form-factor, with flat designs that are perfect for putting by the door to keep keys and other everyday carry accessories in, on top of charging your iPhone. Everything lands at 15% off as well as the best prices in months.

Courant Mag:2 Essentials Charger features:

Custom made to elevate tech to a new design level. We add premium Italian designer leather, durable high-grade zinc alloy frame and a braided nylon cable to our smart magnetic charging technology. Proving, once again, that tech can be cutting edge and stylish. Simultaneously use and charge your iPhone with the no-hassle, strong magnetic hold of our charger. Snap your MagSafe iPhone horizontally or vertically to the charger for hands free viewing ease. The stand is ideal for taking calls and FaceTiming, watching videos or viewing recipes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!