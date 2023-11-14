Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer with detergent tank hits new all-time low of $120

Off-season discounts are rolling in for autumn and winter, with Amazon offering the Greenworks 1,900 PSI Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped. Down from a $160 price tag, this pressure washer spent most of the year riding its MSRP, with one previous discount following a price hike to a $174 high. Today’s deal is a 25% markdown off the going rate, giving you $40 off its normal price and $54 off from the October high, marking a new all-time low.
Equipped with a heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump alongside an on-board detergent tank, this pressure washer offers a 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate, and comes with several attachments to provide more versatility, letting you clean a wider selection of the surfaces around your home. It comes with 25 feet of Uberflex kink-resistant hose as well as five interchangeable nozzles: 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, a soap nozzle, and a turbo nozzle. It also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.
If you’re looking to snag a deal on a discounted lawn mower, Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $429.99 shipped, down from $550. With a 80V brushless motor and a 5.0Ah battery, this lawn mower offers up to 60 minutes of runtime and is able to fully recharge in up to two hours. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a seven-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1-3/8 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.
You can also learn about Greenworks’ winter equipment by checking out our past coverage of the 80V 12-inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel, currently at a lower rate of $330 since our last mention only a week ago. Featuring a lightweight and ergonomic design, this snow shovel can clear a 12-inch wide path up to six inches in depth.
Greenworks 1900 PSI Pressure Washer features:
- PWMA CERTIFIED (Pressure Washer Manufacturers‘ Association) : All water pressure (PSI) and flow rate (GPM) claims for this product were tested and verified by an independent lab, ensuring you’ll take home the power you were promised
- BETTER THAN GAS PERFORMANCE : Heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump provides better than gas performance
- JETFLOW TECHNOLOGY : Delivers up to 50% more flow, reaching higher areas and quick power rinsing
- RUGGED DESIGN + ACCESSORIES : Equipped with rugged metal gun and hassle-free 25-FT Uberflex kink-resistant hose; 15°, 25° and 40° tips, plus soap and turbo nozzles included
- TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.
