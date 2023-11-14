Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer with detergent tank hits new all-time low of $120

Off-season discounts are rolling in for autumn and winter, with Amazon offering the Greenworks 1,900 PSI Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped. Down from a $160 price tag, this pressure washer spent most of the year riding its MSRP, with one previous discount following a price hike to a $174 high. Today’s deal is a 25% markdown off the going rate, giving you $40 off its normal price and $54 off from the October high, marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump alongside an on-board detergent tank, this pressure washer offers a 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate, and comes with several attachments to provide more versatility, letting you clean a wider selection of the surfaces around your home. It comes with 25 feet of Uberflex kink-resistant hose as well as five interchangeable nozzles: 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, a soap nozzle, and a turbo nozzle. It also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

If you’re looking to snag a deal on a discounted lawn mower, Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $429.99 shipped, down from $550. With a 80V brushless motor and a 5.0Ah battery, this lawn mower offers up to 60 minutes of runtime and is able to fully recharge in up to two hours. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a seven-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1-3/8 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

You can also learn about Greenworks’ winter equipment by checking out our past coverage of the 80V 12-inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel, currently at a lower rate of $330 since our last mention only a week ago. Featuring a lightweight and ergonomic design, this snow shovel can clear a 12-inch wide path up to six inches in depth.

Greenworks 1900 PSI Pressure Washer features:

PWMA CERTIFIED (Pressure Washer Manufacturers‘ Association) : All water pressure (PSI) and flow rate (GPM) claims for this product were tested and verified by an independent lab, ensuring you’ll take home the power you were promised

BETTER THAN GAS PERFORMANCE : Heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump provides better than gas performance

JETFLOW TECHNOLOGY : Delivers up to 50% more flow, reaching higher areas and quick power rinsing

RUGGED DESIGN + ACCESSORIES : Equipped with rugged metal gun and hassle-free 25-FT Uberflex kink-resistant hose; 15°, 25° and 40° tips, plus soap and turbo nozzles included

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

