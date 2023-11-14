Hover-1’s Highlander Pro electric folding scooter offers 18-mile range for $437 (Reg. $540)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Folding Scooter for $437.39 shipped. Down from its regular $540 price tag, this scooter has only seen two previous discounts over the year – one for $60 and the other for $55. Today’s deal is a $103 markdown off its going rate, coming in $44 under the current used pricing and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

Equipped with a 350W brushless motor and a removable lithium-ion battery, this scooter is able to reach a max speed of 18 MPH with an 18-mile range on a single charge, able to fully recharge in up to six hours when empty. It features both a headlight and taillight with brake light capabilities, 10-inch pneumatic tires, and an LED display that provides in-time speed, battery level, speed mode, scooter maintenance, and high temperature alarm. It also has a foldable design, giving you far more options for storage and transportation when not in use. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option or perhaps a model with farther mileage, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. Like the above e-bike, it has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $399.99 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $529.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you fancy e-bikes over scooters, check out Aventon’s Black Friday sale, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike is seeing the biggest discount among the bunch, currently $675 off its price tag with $634 in bundled gear included as well.

Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Folding Scooter features:

POWERFUL ELECTRIC SCOOTER – Ride in style with the Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Scooter. Features a 350W brushless motor with plenty of torque to easily get up inclines of up to 10 degrees. 10″ wheels offer a smooth and comfortable ride

FOLDING ELECTRIC SCOOTER – With a 18-mile range, and an exciting 18 MPH top speed, the Highlander Pro Electric Scooter is thrilling to ride. At 32 lbs. and a one-step folding system, it is easy to lift & carry and able to fit in most car trunks

FULL LCD DISPLAY – The Highlander Pro scooter comes with an LCD display that indicates speed mode: Eco, Normal, and Sport mode, speedometer, battery status, all controls together in one place

FUN E-SCOOTER – Air-filled tires offers a comfortable riding experience, while hand operated disc brake and illuminated brake lights ensures safe riding. Whether your commuting or just having fun riding around, this scooter is reliable and an enjoyable experience for all.

WE TAKE SAFETY SERIOUSLY – The LED taillight ensures a safe ride during low-visibility conditions. Electric throttle allows you to have an effortless ride on all flat surfaces while the disk brake provides a safe halt, keeping the scooter stable

