Podcast on a budget with Logitech’s Blue Snowball USB microphone at $40 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Down from its regular $70 price tag, this microphone spent the first half of the year receiving regular discounts, with all of them except one never falling below $50. Today’s deal is a 43% markdown off the going rate, coming in $15 above the current used pricing and $8 under our previous mention. It lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked, falling just $3 above the all-time low.

This versatile microphone was built specifically for podcasting, streaming, and conference settings like Skype and Zoom. It offers both a cardioid pickup pattern for streaming (with an additional -10dB pad option) and an omnidirectional pattern for instrumentals and less focused sounds. It features a stylish retro design that goes well with most desktop setups while also looking good on camera, and offers adjustment settings to ensure you’ll comfortably be able to talk for long periods without straining your back or neck. You’ll even be able to fine-tune your sound via the Blue Sherpa companion app, allowing you to manage mic gains, polar patterns, and so much more all from your PC. You can read more below.

And if you’re also looking to buy a new audio interface, Amazon is offering a 27% discount on the popular and reliable Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface for $101.95 shipped, down from $140. We did track it earlier in the year at both $100 and once at a $91 low. This interface connects directly to your PC’s DAW, offering a pair of inputs – one for a microphone, one for an instrument – with low-noise outputs for your speakers, a headphone output with volume control, support for up to 24-bit/192kHz resolutions, and a switchable air mode to add extra clarity to your acoustic instruments.

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the Logitech Blue Yeticaster Pro Broadcast Bundle, which is currently $10 under our previous mention for $130. This bundle includes three key items that can take your streaming to the next level: a Yeti USB microphone, a Compass premium boom arm, and a Radius III custom shockmount.

Blue Snowball USB Microphone features:

Legendary Blue broadcast sound: 2-capsule design gives your voice exceptional presence and detail for professional-level recording so you can elevate your YouTube videos, Twitch streaming and more

-10 dB Pad: Maintains professional audio quality and keeps Snowball sounding clean and distortion-free on louder voices and instruments for everything from voiceovers to podcasts to singing

Adjustable desktop stand: Allows you to position the condenser microphone in relation to the sound source, improving sound quality and saving space on your desktop for the optimal broadcast setup

Plug ‘n play: Start recording quickly and easily with driver-free operation on your Mac or PC computer or laptop so you can stream gaming, join Zoom meetings and record podcasts right away

