RESPAWN FLEXX ergonomic mesh gaming chair stays cool at new Amazon low of $154 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN FLEXX Ergonomic Mesh Gaming Chairs starting from $153.80 shipped. Down from its $400 price tag, this gaming chair has spent most of the year sitting above $300, with a few discounts dropping costs further down by $50 at most. Today’s deal amounts to a 62% markdown off the going rate, coming in as the new Amazon all-time low and the second-lowest price we have tracked elsewhere, by only a $5 difference.

Designed by gaming professionals for comfortable all-day gaming and long work-from-home shifts, this gaming chair is as ergonomic as it is performance-focused. Its full-mesh construction ensures a longer lifespan as it withstands the daily wear and tear, and also allows for better air flow during your gameplay, keeping your body cool while you also receive lumbar support to lessen fatigue while sitting. It provides an adjustable recline of up to 115 degrees, with an adjustable headrest and height-and-depth-adjustable armrests.

Other RESPAWN gaming chairs on sale:

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the Razer Enki Gaming Chair, designed to provide comfort for all-day gaming, with 110-degree shoulder arches and a 54-centimeter seat. It provides lumbar support alongside an adjustable recline of up to 152 degrees, with a built-in reactive mechanism that reacts to your weight shifts. You can also check out the Quartz Pink Enki gaming chair as well, complete with full rundown of a Quartz Pink battlestation setup.

FLEXX Ergonomic Mesh Gaming Chair features:

DESIGNED BY GAMING PROFESSIONALS – Furniture industry experts’ 75 years of experience plus the professional gamers’ vision created an ergonomic and comfortable gaming chair with performance-focused features and stylish enough to be your work-from-home office chair.

FULL MESH gaming chair keeps you cool in challenging settings, from team meetings to online gaming. Made with performance mesh that is 2x stronger and creates a cooling seating experience. The headrest adjusts in height and tilt and is wrapped in an eco-friendly synthetic leather.

ERGONOMIC COMFORT DESIGN like synchro-tilt keeps the front edge of the seat closer to the floor, opening the angle of the torso for improved circulation and better spinal alignment and the seat slide adjusts the seat’s depth to help account for users of varying heights.

2D ADJUSTABLE ARMRESTS let you personalize height and front/back depth placement. Adjustable, padded lumbar support allows for targeted lower back support.

WE’VE GOT YOUR BACK with our award-nominated brand, RESPAWN, is committed to providing top-of-the-line, performance-driven seating. This chair holds users up to 300 lb and measures 28.3″D x 24.8″W x 47.2 – 50.2″H

