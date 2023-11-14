Samsung 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD card deals: 256GB $25, or 512GB with reader for $53

Joining new lows on the PRO Plus models, Amazon is now offering the new 512GB Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD Memory Card with the USB reader down at $52.99 shipped. This model launched in late August of this year at $73 and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer comes in at $7 under our previous mention on the USB reader package to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. While the standard 512GB variant without the reader is sitting at $49.01, or about $4 above the all-time low, the 256GB PRO Ultimate model has now returned to its $24.99 Amazon all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one is regularly $35 and is now 29% off the going rate. Swing by our hands-on review of Samsung’s latest microSD card lineup for detailed breakdown and head below for more details.

The Samsung PRO Ultimate lineup is its fastest yet, clocking in with speeds up to 200MB/s. They remain workhorse options that are ready for everything from camera and drone setups to gaming consoles and compatible Android handsets (alongside just about anything else with a microSD slot). Samsung’s protection against the elements, extreme temperature, drops, and more is in place here as well.

As we mentioned above, deals on the 2023 PRO Plus models are also still live. Another solid option, if you can make these 180MB/s work for you there’s cash to be saved with configurations now starting from $11 Prime shipped Amazon all-time lows. Scope out the deals right here.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

Spend more time creating and less time saving with read and write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s.

Whether you’re using a smartphone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for compatibility.

With 10-year limited warranty, PRO Ultimate MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything with protection from water5 to extreme temps6.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

