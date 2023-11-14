Waterproof and dustproof JBL Boombox 3 keeps music going 24 hours at new all-time low of $350

Amazon is offering the JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $349.95 shipped. Down from its $500 price tag, this speaker has seen eight previous discounts over the year, all of them dropping to or above $400. Today’s deal amounts to a 30% markdown off the going rate, coming in $3 above the current used pricing, beating out our previous mention by $50, and marking a new all-time low.

You can enjoy your music in a bolder way than ever before with this massive boombox. The sleek, iconic JBL silhouette has been updated with this model, featuring twin sidecaps and a sturdy metal handle. 3-way speakers deliver higher sensitivity, sharper clarity, and lower distortion for that monstrous bass and rich audio everyone craves. The battery can sustain your party for up to 24 hours before needing to charge, and also features a dustproof and waterproof body – perfect for your end-of-the-summer blow-out parties on the beach or in the park. It even lets you crank up the fun with PartyBoost, which allows you to pair two or more JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo supremacy.

If you were hoping for a portable speaker that was both smaller in size and costs, Amazon is offering the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $230, down from $280. Four drivers and two JBL bass radiators come together to deliver dynamic and immersive audio complemented by a deep bass, also coming with a carrying strap that snaps right onto the speaker to ensure easier portability. You’ll be able to wirelessly stream your music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device, and its 15 hour battery makes sure the party never dies prematurely.

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the iconic JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, currently on sale for $120. Equipped with an optimized excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual-JBL-bass radiators, its long-lasting battery gives you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a built-in power bank that lets you charge while keeping the party going.

JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

