Jetson’s Canyon folding electric scooter carries you 22 miles for new $656 low (Reg. $900)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter for $656.09 shipped. Down from its regular $900 price tag, today’s deal is the very first of the year that we have tracked, giving you $244 in savings. You won’t be able to find this particular model on the manufacturer’s website either, as it is out of stock, but when it was available it was last listed at its MSRP. It also lands $106 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel up to 22 miles on a single charge. It comes with three speed modes (up to 3 MPH, up to 10 MPH, and up to 15.5 MPH) that can be controlled via the LCD display that also gives you real-time information on your speed, battery levels, and headlight status. Like many other models of electric scooters, this one features a folding design that makes it far easier to store or transport when you’re not using it.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option or perhaps a model with farther mileage, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. Like the above e-bike, it has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $399.99 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $529.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you fancy e-bikes over scooters, check out Aventon’s Black Friday sale, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike is seeing the biggest discount among the bunch, currently $675 off its price tag with $634 in bundled gear included as well.

Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter features:

Top Speed: Get where you need to be fast with the Canyon’s top speed of 15.5 mphto make an impact

Max Range: A max range of 22miles allows riders to explore their neighborhood or commute all on a single battery charge

LCD Display: Track battery life, speed, and miles ridden

Speed Modes: Select from three speed modes

Brake Style: The Canyon comes with a hand brake

Easy Folding Mechanism: Put away and store the Canyon with ease

