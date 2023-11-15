Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at just $99 is one of Black Friday’s best values (Save $60)

Walmart is now offering the best price we have ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It might not be the all-new wearable from Samsung, but it will make for a far more affordable entry into the world of fitness tracking. Right now, the 42mm Bluetooth smartwatch sells for $99 shipped. This is well below its usual $159 price tag and clocking in at an extra $31 below our previous mention. And you also guessed it, this is a new all-time low. The larger 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also on sale at $179, down from $300. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. If you’re looking to try out a smartwatch for the first time and want something a little less premium, it’s hard to argue with the $99 starting price.

Tons of early Black Friday deals are beginning to go live across a collection of other Android tablets and smartphones. We’ve already been hard at work making sure that all of the savings are rounded up ahead of time, and we’ll be continuing to document all of the price cuts in our Android guide.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless-steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes you to go further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring¹ that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. Leave your phone behind while staying connected — call, text and stream music,all from your wrist with LTE connectivity.

