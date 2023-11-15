Save $700 on Optoma’s new short-throw laser projector at all-time $2,599 low (Reg. $3,299)

Amazon is offering the Optoma Compact Short-Throw Laser Home Theater and Gaming Projector for $2,599 shipped. Down from a $3,299 price tag, today’s deal is the second major discount we have tracked since this projector’s release back in August, giving you $700 in savings. It comes within $1 of the current going used rate, marking a new all-time low.

This projector is able to cast a 120-inch display from only four feet away, making it ideal for smaller spaces. It provides a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution “without any downscaling or compression,” with a 500,000:1 contrast ratio for brighter whites, deeper blacks, and rich, cinematic colors. It also features adjustable response times while in game mode, delivering low input lags of 4ms at 1080p and 240Hz, 16ms at 4K and 60Hz, 16ms at 1080p and 60Hz, and 8ms at 1080p and 120Hz. Its laser light technology eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up to 30,000 hours, and it comes with an IPX6 dust resistance rating to ensure optical engine durability.

If you’re looking for a more portable projector, Amazon is also offering the NEBULA Solar Portable 1080p Projector for $400, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. You’ll get up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment, with HDR10 and 400 lumens, everything you watch and play will be packed full of rich detail and color. Its dual 3W speakers, working in combination with Dolby Digital+, will “let you hear every last whisper with perfect clarity.” It comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 3 hours of wireless projections on a single charge and over 5,000 pre-installed apps through Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

And if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater’s sound system, check out our past coverage of the Sony HT-S40R 5.1-ch Home Theater Soundbar System that is still available for $249. This 600W home theater system will let you feel every note and hear every whisper thanks to its 5.1-ch surround sound. The included rear speakers ensure every inch of your room is covered, while the subwoofer provides that deep bass you crave.

Laser Home Theater and Gaming Projector features:

DEPENDABLE LASER LIGHT SOURCE: DuraCore laser light technology eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up to 30,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation. IPX6 dust resistance rating ensures optical engine durability

SHORT THROW LENS: Experience a 120″ (10 foot) image projected from just 4′ 4″ away. It’s great for smaller spaces and allows for easier installation

4K UHD RESOLUTION: Displays sharp and detailed 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) high definition content without downscaling or compression

ENHANCED GAME MODE FOR LIGHTNING FAST RESPONSE TIME: Delivers low input lag of 4ms @ 1080p240Hz, 16ms @ 4K60Hz, 16ms @ 1080p60Hz, and 8ms @ 1080p120Hz

4K HDR AND 500,000:1 CONTRAST RATIO: HDR10 and HLG support provides rich cinematic color, brighter whites and deeper blacks, and Dynamic Black delivers a stunning 500,000:1 contrast ratio

