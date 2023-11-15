TP-Link smart home sale from $12: Smart plugs, Matter gear, bulbs, switches, cams, more

We are now tracking some notable deals on TP-Link smart home gear starting with this 2-pack of its Kasa Ultra Mini Smart Plugs at $11.89. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and more typically closer to $17 or so, this is up to 41% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the Prime Day prices we tracked this year as well as the best we have seen all-time, delivering each plug in the bundle at under $6 a pop. They might not be the latest models in the lineup, but they are affordable ways to transform traditional outlets into Google Assistant and Alexa smart power sources. Alongside the added voice control of whatever you might connect to them, users can also leverage scheduling and timer options to save on bills and add a touch of convenience to their setup. Head below for more details and additional TP-Link Kasa offers.

More TP-Link Kasa smart home deals:

Kasa Ultra Mini Smart Plugs features:

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kase app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

Smart Outlet Control from Anywhere: Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.

