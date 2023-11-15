First price cuts now live on Nanoleaf’s new 4D TV light sync camera systems from $64 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is now offering the first discounts on the new Nanoleaf 4D TV Light Sync systems. The starter kit is a great way to dive in, and now sells for $79.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $100, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at 20% off. The savings also continue over to just the camera, which can expand your existing Nanoleaf set at $63.99. This one too is 20% off, and dropping from its usual $80 price tag. We break down the experience more below the fold, but also in our launch coverage from over the summer.

Each of these new Nanoleaf 4D packages let you bring your smart home into the home theater. The name of the game here is upping the ante on immersion, with a camera that sits on top of the TV and scans images to update lighting around your space in realtime. The starter kit includes a lightstrip you can place right around the back of your up to 65-inch TV, but the system can also sync with other lights in your HomeKit smart home.

The early Black Friday deals are also live on other Nanoleaf releases right now, too. Last week saw the company’s popular modular Shapes lighting kits get in on the savings with some of the best discounts ever starting from $80. Just don’t forget about the Nanoleaf Essentials gear that is getting in on the savings ahead of the big day next week, as you’ll find HomeKit light bulbs and lightstrips on sale and starting from $15. Each one comes with Matter, on top of resting at a new all-time low.

Nanoleaf 4D TV Sync Camera Kit features:

Watch as the colors from your favorite shows, movies, and games extend out from your screen onto your surrounding Nanoleaf RGB lighting devices — such as Nanoleaf Shapes, Lines, and Essentials. With Sync+ Technology, you can extend 4D effect across 50+ Nanoleaf RGB lighting devices at once to transform your entire space with color and light. Place your camera either above or below your screen to best suit the layout of your setup. Included magnetic cover blocks camera lens when not in use for added peace of mind.



