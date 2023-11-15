Traeger’s Pro 34 electric wood pellet grill gives you 884 square-inch capacity for $600 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the Traeger Grills Pro 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $599.95 shipped. Down from its $700 price tag, this grill and smoker has only received three discounts over the year. Today’s deal comes in as a $100 markdown, returning to the second-lowest price that we have tracked, landing only $6 above the current going used rate. Offering 884 square-inches of cooking space and a digitally-controlled temperature up to 450-degrees, this grill utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. Its capacity is big enough to accommodate eight chickens, seven racks of ribs, or 40 burgers at once – all by using the digital temperature dial to maintain your desired temperatures and guarantee precision grilling.

You might as well stock up on your wood pellets along with your purchase of the above smoker, with Amazon offering Traeger 20-pound bags starting at $18, coming in six flavors: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan, and signature blend. And to protect your new grill against adverse weather when you’re not using it, consider also grabbing the Traeger Pro 34 Full-Length Grill Cover for $76.

You can also check out our past coverage of the Royal Gourmet Wood Pellet Grill, currently being offered on Amazon for $424. It offers a smaller 802 square-inch cooking space and a higher digitally-controlled 180-degree to 500-degree temperature range. It features a full LCD display that shows you real-time temperature, with pre-set options, as well as cooking times – all of it connected to the two included meat probes so you won’t have to babysit your food.

Pro 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

Never use gas or charcoal again: cooking with wood just tastes better. Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste

Versatile barbecue cooking: hot and fast, or low and slow, the Traeger Pro Series 34 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ food to juicy perfection

Precision temperature control: The Digital Pro Controller rocks Advanced Grilling Logic, which maintains a +/- 15 degree F temperature control to guarantee precision grilling. 450 °F Max Temp

Sturdy and Durable: Powerful steel construction and durable powder coat finish, easy to clean porcelain grill grates and all-terrain wheels

Large cooking capacity: 884 sq. in. cooking capacity that can accomodate 8 chickens, 7 racks of ribs or 40 burgers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!