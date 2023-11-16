JBL Bar 500 5.1-Ch. soundbar with AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support now $380 (Save $220)

Early Black Friday sales are launching left and right, with Amazon now offering the JBL Bar 500: 5.1-Channel soundbar for $379.95 shipped. Down from its $600 price tag, this soundbar has only seen five discounts over the year, each of them occurring every few months. Today’s deal is a 37% markdown off the going rate, coming in $19 under the current used pricing and landing as a new all-time low. It even beats out our previous mention by $20 and matches JBL’s website as well.

Bolstered by Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound, this 5.1-channel soundbar also features built-in Wi-Fi with Airplay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast to give you access to 300 online streaming services – plus, the Wi-Fi support allows the sound bar to automatically update itself. Its PureVoice dialogue enhancement technology utilizes JBL’s unique algorithm to optimize voice clarity in order to ensure you never miss a word of dialogue, even when the surround effects are at their peak. It also includes a 10-inch wireless subwoofer for that mighty blood-pumping bass that takes you even deeper into theater-quality immersion. Head below to read more.

Other JBL soundbar early Black Friday discounts:

You can also check out our past coverage of the Sony HT-S40R 5.1-channel Home Theater Soundbar System that is still available for $249. This 600W home theater system will let you feel every note and hear every whisper thanks to its 5.1-ch surround sound. The included rear speakers ensure every inch of your room is covered, while the subwoofer provides that deep bass you crave.

JBL Bar 500 features:

Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam Surround Sound: Immerse yourself in theater-quality 3D surround sound. Hear extraordinary sound effects from everywhere in the room, without the need for extra surround speakers.

Built-In Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built-in: Get ready to explore. Access over 300 online music streaming services through AirPlay, Alexa MRM and Chromecast built-in. Enjoy all of your favorite audio content, Internet radio, and podcasts in high definition. The Wi-Fi connection also allows automatic software updates, so you can always enjoy the latest features.

With 590 watts of total system output power, the JBL Bar 500 transforms your movies, music and games into immersive sound experiences.

10″ Wireless subwoofer: Thrilling, precise bass from a mighty 10″ wireless subwoofer brings the action to your movies and the emotion to your music.

