Save $40 on LEGO’s Guardians of the Galaxy Bowie ship at new $60 low, Benatar at $130

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy LEGO, and a discount today on the New Guardians Ship from Guardians of the Galaxy is really doubling down on that sentiment. Right now, you can drop the recent kit down to $59.99 shipped after the price drops at checkout. Today’s offer combines a $20 cash discount right off the MSRP with another $20 in savings that appear once you’ve added it to your card and begun to check out. We fully break down what to expect in our hands-on review, but the final takeaway was just how good the set was for the price – which is an even better deal with today’s discount.

First launched back in April, the new set arrived as the flagship creation from the GotG: Vol. 3 collection. Assembling the uniquely-designed and colorful Bowie spaceship, the set stacks up to 1,108 pieces while also pairing with a stand for actually being able to be displayed in your collection. There’s five included minifigures this time around, including several of the Guardians like Peter Quill, Nebula, Drax, and Mantis. You’re also getting the first-ever minifigure for Adam Warlock, who rocks a snazzy gold color scheme.

If you’d prefer something a little more classic from a LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy set, we’re also tracking a chance to save on the previous version of the heroes’ ship, the Benatar. Now on sale at Amazon and serving as a great companion piece to the Bowie, the last rendition of the LEGO Marvel Guardians’ Ship sells for $129.99 at Amazon from its usual $170 price tag. It pairs with a $40 discount and arrives at the second-best price to date.

Dubbed the Benatar by Star-Lord in the Marvel universe, the Guardians’ Ship arrives as one of the larger creations in the entire run of sets based around the bombastic super hero squad. This 1,901-piece model gives us the most authentic recreation of the ship to date, sporting plenty of details on the outside to complement the furnished interior, as well as an adjustable display stand. You’re also looking at a cast of characters headlined by Peter Quill and Thor, alongside Rocket, Groot, and Mantis. Even though the ship has been replaced by the Bowie in the third installment of the franchise, this is one of our favorite sets over the past few years and a great chance to save – especially now that you can score it alongside the Bowie. Go get all of the details in our hands-on review.

More on the LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Bowie:

Bring movie action to life with LEGO Marvel The New Guardians’ Ship (76255), the feature-packed space-travelling star of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Includes 5 minifigures from the movie for authentic Marvel action: Mantis, Drax, Star-Lord, Nebula and Adam Warlock. The versatile spaceship features an opening cockpit for 3 minifigures, a secret compartment for another minifigure, a weapons store and 2 small attachable spaceships for many play possibilities

