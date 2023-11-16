Lenovo Go 20,000mAh USB laptop power bank has dual-USB-C ports and a USB-A port for $96

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Go USB Laptop Power Bank for $96 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from its usual price tag of $116, this power bank has spent most of the year riding its MSRP, with one spike to a $122 high, before promptly falling back to its regular pricing. Today’s deal comes in $12 above the going used rate and lands as a new all-time low, beating out the previous low by $4. It even comes in less than Lenovo’s own website, where it is listed at a higher $119 price tag.

Offering up a 20,000mAh capacity, this power bank by Lenovo also provides “blazing-fast” 65W charging, able to cover your laptop’s power needs once, or any mobile devices multiple times – and when you’ve depleted its battery, you’ll be able to fully recharge it in up to three hours. You won’t have to worry about loose and tangling cords, as the Lenovo logo conceals an integrated USB-C cable that ensures hassle-free charging whenever and wherever you need it. You’ll also have the option to charge up to three devices at once thanks to its dual USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Head below to read more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the new Anker 20,000mAh Portable Charger for $40, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. You’ll receive a compact 4.5-inch by 2.8-inch by 1.2-inch power bank that delivers universally compatible high-speed charging with its built-in 22.5W USB-C cable, covering your phone for three to four full recharges.

And if you’re looking for an even cheaper compact power bank that can fit right into any pocket, check out our coverage of the AINOPE Portable Charger, which is currently going for $26. Its compact 3.76 inches x 2.53 inches x 0.88 inches size ensures it can fit in the smallest of bags, purses, and pockets, while its 10,000mAh battery can pump out steady 20W speeds. iPhones are projected to charge 0 to 60% in just 30 minutes, with Samsung phones going from 0 to 80% in the same amount of time.

Lenovo Go USB Laptop Power Bank features:

High-Capacity & Fast Charging: Experience the power of a 20,000 mAh capacity and blazing-fast 65W charging with Battery Model #PBLG2W. Get more power in less time.

Integrated USB-C Cable: Say goodbye to tangled cords and lost cables. The Lenovo logo conceals a fixed USB-C cable that’s easily accessible when needed, ensuring hassle-free charging on the go.

Quick Recharge: In just 3 hours, your power bank charges to full capacity, providing enough juice to charge your laptop at least once and your mobile devices multiple times. Stay powered up with minimal downtime.

Dual USB-C Ports: Enjoy the convenience of dual USB-C capabilities, allowing you to charge up to 2 devices simultaneously while also recharging the power bank itself. Stay connected and productive without missing a beat.

Triple Device Charging: With dual USB-C ports and one USB-A port, this 20,000 mAh power bank enables you to charge up to 3 devices at once. Stay versatile and keep all your devices powered up wherever you are.

