Store up to 14 bottles in this NutriChef wine cooling refrigerator at new all-time low of $210

Amazon is offering the NutriChef 14-Bottle Wine Cooling Refrigerator for $210, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its $260 price tag, this appliance has seen few discounts this year, with one major price cut down to a $229 low back in September. Today’s deal comes in as a 19% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low just in time for you to stock up for holiday celebrations.

This wine refrigerator provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, designed to be unaffected by outside heat sources. It can house up to 14 bottles, and ensures long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature. It features soft LED interior lights to prevent any lasting effects on your wine’s taste, a digital display panel to adjust settings, and a free-standing design making placement far more easier than carving out a literal cellar below your home.

Amazon is also offering varying sizes of the above wine cooling refrigerator, all of them offering the same designs and features to keep your wine cool, crisp, and unspoiled. You’ll find a 28-bottle model for $280, or a 34-bottle model for $333, with both also offering a more squared body as opposed to the above model’s slimmer design.

And if you’re like me, pairing a nice bottle of wine with some pizza is a personal paradise, so be sure to check out the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven. It’s designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches and is able to reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings.

NutriChef Wine Cooling Refrigerator features:

TEMPARATURE STABILITY: With a temperature range of 41°F to 64°F, our wine chilling refrigerator cellar ensures that temperature isn’t affected by outside heat sources and can house 14 bottles, or up to 40.4 liters. Also equipped w/ low noise operation

PRESERVE WINES WITH BUILT-IN FEATURES: Our wine refrigerator ensures an ideal environment for long-term wine storage with a built-in circulation fan and ventilation grill that maintains a consistent temperature throughout the whole wine cooler

SOFT LED INTERIOR LIGHTS: Harsh fluorescent lights inside the refrigerator that might affect the taste of your wines and bottle labels will no longer be a problem thanks to the integrated LED light with power button and our blue temperature display!

DIGITAL CONTROL BUTTONS: By tapping the digital touch button display panel, you can easily adjust the temperature and turn on the light. With the touch screen control button on our wine refrigerator, you can easily store your wines and drinks

