Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop combo with 240 minute runtime drops 55% to $180 low

Amazon is offering the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $179.99 shipped, after clipping the $170 off coupon. Down from its $400 price tag, after spending most of 2022 sitting above $400 and 2023 above $300, never falling farther than $250 until recently. Today’s deal amounts to a combined 55% markdown off the going rate, coming in $21 under the current used pricing and marking a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You’ll be eligible to receive one free set of Yeedi Washable Oscillating Mopping Pads (3-pack) along with your purchase when you use the promo code VAC2PROMOP at checkout, valued at $10.

This robot vacuum and mop combo features a powerful 3,000Pa of suction power alongside its unique oscillating mopping system that can tackle the most stubborn of dried-on stains on your hard floors. Its visual navigation technology is able to map out your home’s layout, including identifying your floor types, for the most efficient cleaning paths while simultaneously dodging everyday obstacles like shoes, pet bowls, toys, and socks thanks to its 3D obstacle avoidance. You can read more about its capabilities below.

Other Yeedi models receiving discounts:

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power paired with a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, and featuring dual edge brushes to lift away dust, dirt, and debris from every floor type in your home. It also offers sonic mopping technology, delivering 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance, in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Features:

[Customizable Cleaning] Take control with the intuitive yeedi app. Adjust vacuuming and water flow levels, select specific rooms or areas for cleaning, and define a cleaning sequence. It’s all easily accessible on the editable home map. Plus, control the vacuum with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Enjoy the ultimate convenience in cleaning!

[Extended 240-Minute Runtime] Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions with the yeedi vac 2 pro robot vacuum. Its impressive 240-minute runtime on a single charge is perfect for tackling cleaning tasks in large homes. It automatically recharges when the battery runs low and seamlessly resumes cleaning where it left off.

[Optional Auto Dustbin Empty] Upgrade your cleaning experience with the yeedi self-empty station (sold separately). Equipped with a 2.5L dust bag, it locks away 60 days’ worth of dirt, freeing you from the hassle of frequent vacuuming. Now you can focus on what truly matters to you.

[Buy with Confidence] Yeedi robots come with a 1-year worry-free warranty and we promise to replace your robot vacuum with a new one if any quality issue occurs within the warranty period.(Note: yeedi robot vacuum is only compatible with 2.4Ghz Wifi)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!