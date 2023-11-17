For a limited time, this pop-up extension for your car is just $280 (Reg. $379)

Driving a couple of hours to spend time in nature sounds great until the heavens open. The CARSULE pop-up cabin solves this issue, by converting your tailgate into a spacious shelter. In a limited-time price drop, you can get it today for only $279.97 (Reg. $379) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Sitting in your car while showers pass over is comfortable enough. You can always flick on the radio or watch something on your tablet. But when the showers turn into prolonged rain, being cooped up in your vehicle for hours doesn’t seem so pleasant after all.

CARSULE offers a neat solution. Designed to latch on to the tailgate of your car, this tall tent provides shelter from all the elements. It offers plenty of headroom, and enough floor space for 2–3 people to eat in comfort.

The cabin has three windows; you can leave them open to enjoy the view, or roll them down to avoid slanted rain and biting mosquitoes. The frame is sturdy enough to handle the wind, helped by the attachment to your car.

You can use CARSULE on day trips, throughout camping weekends, and even at tailgate parties. You can even use it as a remote office. Along with the rain, it will protect you from the baking sun — great for kids and pets.

In the words of AutoEvolution, CARSULE is, “Affordable, easy to store and deploy, and seemingly fit for whatever mother nature throws at it.”

The cabin is normally priced at $379, but you can get it for $279.97 if you order before 11.59pm on 11/19. That’s the lowest price on the web!

