Get a lifetime of documentaries on demand with Curiosity Stream for $170 (Reg. $400)

While fiction can be entertaining, nothing can match the drama of real life. Curiosity Stream gives you on-demand access to this thrill, with a huge library of high-quality documentaries. For just a few days, you can get lifetime access for only $169.97 (Reg. $399.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Most streaming services today focus on mindless entertainment. Sure, you can find one or two documentary series — but the catalog runs dry very quickly if you enjoy factual content.

Perhaps that’s why Curiosity Stream is proving to be a hit. Founded by the former chairman of Discovery, this platform specializes in delivering thought-provoking content.

Subscribers enjoy access to thousands of documentaries and video courses from top names like David Attenborough, Stephen Hawking, and Philippe Cousteau Jr. The library covers a huge range of topics, including nature, space, history, engineering, culture, food, politics, and more.

All the content is available to watch on demand and in full high definition via pretty much any device — laptops, tablets, phones, smart TVs, streaming boxes, game consoles, and more. You can even download shows to watch offline.

If that wasn’t enough, new shows are being added to Curiosity Stream all the time. The built-in search lets you track down topics that interest you, and you can bookmark any show to watch later.

Viewers seem to love it; Curiosity Stream has a rating of 4.7/5 stars on the App Store and 4.3/5 stars on Google Play.

Lifetime access is worth $399.99, but you can get your subscription for only $169.97 if you order by 11.59pm, November 19.

See Deal

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!