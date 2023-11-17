Samsung Chromebooks and Galaxy Book3 laptops now up to $550 off with deals from $180

As part of its now live Black Friday sale, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging sale on Chromebooks and Galaxy Book laptops with pricing starting from $180 shipped. You’ll find models from Samsung, Acer, ASUS, and more now on sale to ring in the early Black Friday deals, offering folks a notable chance to grab a new notebook or affordable web browser machine at well below the going rates. We are now tracking up to $500 off Galaxy Book3 Pro models (some of which are now at new Amazon all-tome lows) as well as a host of Chromebook offers with up to $145 in savings and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Early Black Friday Chromebook deals:
- Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Chromebook Go $270 (Reg. $350)
- Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook 2 $555 (Reg. $700)
- Acer 14-inch Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop $340 (Reg. $400)
- ASUS 14-inch Chromebook Plus CX34 $400 (Reg. $440)
- ASUS 14-inch Chromebook C424 $180 (Reg. $250)
- And even more…
Early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Book Laptop deals:
- Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro $1,225 (Reg. $1,750)
- 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P/16GB/1TB
- Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro $1,025 (Reg. $1,450)
- 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB
- Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book3 $725 (Reg. $1,000)
- 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB
- And even more…
Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro features:
Strivers and thrivers, this is the PC laptop for you; Accomplish your ambitions with a powerful processor that’s the latest design by Intel — ideal for fast-paced lifestyles. Experience jaw-dropping clarity on a 3K AMOLED display, available in two sizes (14-inch and 16-inch); See more content with a super wide 16:10 aspect ratio, the largest ever for a Galaxy. From Thunderbolt 4 to USB-C to a microSD slot, the ports you need are built in right out of the box; Connect to a bigger screen or access your gaming library from an external storage device.
